Chelsea battling with Liverpool to sign Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has recently been the talk of the town amid rumours that he has fallen out under Xabi Alonso, and as he approaches the final year of his contract in Spain, there have also been links with clubs elsewhere in Europe.

Los Blancos have struggled to make inroads over a contract renewal with the Brazilian international, who is hoping to earn the same salary as Kylian Mbappe, and if they fail to pen fresher terms, Vinicius is likely to be transfer-listed next summer.

Fichajes has reported that Chelsea have entered the race to sign Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid. Liverpool are also interested in signing the 25-year-old next year and are willing to pay £88 million to seal a switch for him from the European giants.

He has scored five goals and provided four assists in La Liga this season but has yet to open his account in the Champions League, and with eight matches without a goal contribution in all competitions, it remains to be seen how much Madrid value him at.

A difficult transfer to execute

Vinicius Junior is one of the world’s best players and has continued to express his happiness at Real Madrid, so it would not be a surprise if all the talk regarding his exit was put to bed with a contract renewal some time in the near future.

With that said, if money is his priority then there is already interest in his services from Saudi Arabia as well as Manchester City, both of whom can trump Chelsea and Liverpool financially, whereas the Sky Blues also have a sought-after sporting project.

Chelsea have enough competition as well as complication ahead of them if they are to get a deal across the line for Vinicius Junior, but if they can make him the leader of their project, it might be an exciting proposition for the South American star.

It will be interesting to see how talks progress with Real Madrid, who are unlikely to make him their joint highest earner alongside Kylian Mbappe, so a swoop to the Premier League could emerge as a hot prospect for Vinicius Junior next year.