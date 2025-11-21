Liverpool ‘preparing’ a major swoop to sign Raphinha

Liverpool are reportedly ‘preparing’ to make a major swoop to sign Barcelona star Raphinha, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After winning the Premier League title last term, the Reds spent big in the summer to refresh the squad, aiming to maintain their level this campaign.

However, things haven’t unfolded as expected, and Slot’s side have endured a difficult start this term, losing seven out of the last eight domestic fixtures. They are currently languishing eighth in the table with 18 points from 11 games.

Mohamed Salah single-handedly guided Liverpool to win the Premier League title last term but has started showing signs of decline, while Cody Gakpo hasn’t been able to fill the void of Luis Diaz.

So, it seems the Merseyside club are planning to reinforce the flanks next year. It has been widely suggested that they are interested in signing Antoine Semenyo, having been impressed by his recent eye-catching displays, and could make a move to sign him in January.

Now, Fichajes state that despite recently handing a fresh term to Salah, Liverpool have already started planning to replace the Egyptian and have earmarked Raphinha as an ‘ideal’ option.

Raphinha to Liverpool

The Reds are ‘preparing’ to invest around £88m to finalise the operation next summer, and Barcelona might be open to letting him leave if Slot’s side eventually launch the bid. The Catalan giants have been struck with financial difficulties and are looking for ways to raise funds and balance the books.

The Brazilian is a left-footed right-winger like Salah and previously showcased his qualities in the Premier League for Leeds United before joining Barcelona.

He has been in excellent form over the last 15 months. In 57 appearances across all competitions, he made 56 goal contributions last term.

Raphinha also enjoyed a bright start this season before sustaining an injury, scoring three goals and registering two assists in six La Liga appearances.

The 28-year-old is currently at the prime stage of his career and would be a ready-made replacement for Salah should Liverpool purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually manage to secure his service at the end of this season.