Arsenal ‘most likely’ to sign Juventus star Kenan Yildiz ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool

Arsenal are looking to trump Premier League rivals Chelsea and Liverpool in the race to sign Juventus star Kenan Yildiz, according to Italian outlet Tuttosport via Tuttojuve.

Having moved to Turin from Bayern Munich as a free agent in 2022, the versatile forward is still earning comparatively modest wages next to many of his teammates, even though he has been one of their most influential players this season, producing seven goal contributions in 14 matches in all competitions for the Bianconeri.

After stepping up to the senior team toward the end of 2023, the 20-year-old, who is valued at £66m by Transfermarkt, has consistently shown reputable performances for the 36-time Italian champions.

Yildiz has not just secured an important role within the squad but has also established himself as one of Europe’s most exciting young forwards — a status further validated by his place among the nominees for the 2025 Golden Boy Award.

This season, Yildiz has taken his impact further, registering three goals and four assists in just 13 matches across all competitions, drawing attention from multiple clubs, particularly in the Premier League. At the same time, Juventus remain keen on extending his contract beyond 2029.

Citing Thursday’s edition of Tuttosport, Tuttojuve reports that Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea are closely monitoring Yildiz’s situation in Turin ahead of a potential swoop in 2026.

For the Blues, the Italian publication claims the Club World Cup champions are willing to double his salary, with the winger currently at a stalemate over Juventus’s reluctance to raise his earnings above £4m per year.

Premier League record spenders Liverpool are also monitoring the youngster, with the report claiming that the Reds are eyeing a move for Yildiz next year amid uncertainty surrounding the future of Mohamed Salah.

However, the report adds that Arsenal are ‘the most likely’ club to sign the 26-cap Turkey international. Yildiz reportedly prefers a move to the Emirates Stadium ahead of Stamford Bridge or Anfield, putting the Gunners in pole position.

Yildiz to Arsenal

Yildiz offers impressive versatility in attack, predominantly featuring from the left flank but equally adept at inverting into the attacking midfield role and other attacking positions.

Beyond his flair in possession, his work ethic off the ball and relentless pressing underline his all-around quality, which would perfectly complement the high-intensity, creative, and quick transitional systems of Mikel Arteta.

With Leandro Trossard set to turn 32 in December 2026, Yildiz would be a viable option to provide competition on the left wing and eventually take over the spot when the Belgian leaves Arsenal.

Hence, the Gunners will now need to take advantage of the player’s preference to join them to act swiftly to snap him up ahead of rivals Chelsea and Liverpool.