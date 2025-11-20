Reece James back in the team: Predicted Chelsea XI vs Burnley

With the last international break of 2025 coming to an end, Chelsea take on Burnley in the curtain raiser of matchday 12 of the Premier League on Saturday at 12:00 noon as they look to go five matches unbeaten and pick up three crucial points.

After a comfortable win over Wolverhampton Wanderers a fortnight ago, Burnley could prove to be a stern test for the Blues, who might employ their best possible line-up for the game in spite of a Champions League clash with Barcelona next Tuesday.

Having said that, here is a look at their potential starting eleven for the weekend.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez is expected to continue in between the sticks against Burnley.

Defenders – Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana did a fine job together to keep Wolves at bay last time out and are likely to be entrusted as the central defenders once more. The team’s back four could have one change, however, with Reece James possibly coming in for Malo Gusto, whereas Marc Cucurella could retain his place at left back.

Delap and the Pedro duo start

Midfielders – Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo will be coming off a couple of international games under their belt, but Romeo Lavia’s injury means neither of them are likely to be rested. Therefore, the South American duo could play in the double pivot versus Burnley.

Joao Pedro could be the attacking midfielder, while Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho on the right and left wings, respectively, might round off an unchanged unit Chelsea in the middle of the park and slightly higher up the pitch.

Forward – Liam Delap could be employed by Enzo Maresca to lead the line ahead of Marc Guiu.

Here is a look at the prospective Chelsea line-up on paper.