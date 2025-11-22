Arsenal hold talks with Jorges Mendes over potential swoop for Kenan Yildiz from Juventus

Arsenal are looking to add a left winger to their squad next year. While Gabriel Martinelli has been in decent form this season, especially in the Champions League, but there is room for an upgrade in the position with Leandro Trossard likely to leave too.

Juventus midfielder Kenan Yildiz has been among those linked with a swoop to the Emirates Stadium in recent weeks, and as per Caught Offside, the Gunners already met with his agent, Jorge Mendes, to discuss a potential transfer next year.

Yildiz is one of Juve’s best players and has a contract with them until June 2029, but with renewal talks not progressing in the right direction due to his salary demands, the Turk might be on his way out amidst interest from the Premier League.

Switch to Arsenal likeliest prospect for Yildiz

Kenan Yildiz has scored three goals and provided four assists in all competitions this season, and his excellent dribbling, shooting and chance creation have caught Chelsea’s eye as well, in addition to that of Arsenal.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side would feel that they are in pole position to seal his transfer due to the fact that they can offer him a starring role in their team from the word go and have also got the more attractive sporting project.

Chelsea’s possible signing of Yildiz might require him to compete with a number of players for a role in the team, whereas the Blues might also think twice before spending a huge sum on yet another winger with a defensive rebuild also on the cards.

That said, Juventus value Yildiz at £80 million, so a transfer for him will not come for cheap, but Arsenal will be able to cut corners with his wage given that the 20-year-old is paid only about £1 million in Italy, a rather measly sum.

What that might mean is the end for Leandro Trossard at Arsenal, while Arsenal’s active interest in a left winger could hint at Eberechi Eze being deployed as an attacking midfielder in the team as opposed to on either of the flanks.