Arsenal enter race for Murillo with serious intent

Arsenal have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo, according to Caught Offside.

The Brazil international has developed into a quality defender during his time at Forest and he could pursue a bigger challenge away from the club at the end of the ongoing campaign.

The Blues have been credited with an interest in the left-footed centre-back for some time, but Caught Offside claim that Arsenal have also entered the pursuit with ‘serious intent’.

It is reported that Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is a big admirer of the Brazilian’s ball-playing ability against the press. He won’t come on the cheap with Forest set to demand £70-79 million.

Unlikely

Murillo has entered his third season with the Tricky Trees. He is one of the undisputed starters, having excelled with his strong defensive presence alongside Nikola Milenkovic in central defence.

The 23-year-old has won 66 percent of his duels in the Premier League this campaign alongside 4.6 clearances, 4.4 recoveries and 1.9 interceptions per game. He has completed around 83 percent of his passes.

His distribution would no doubt improve in a possession-based side such as Arsenal, but we don’t believe the Gunners will spend big on the Brazilian star during next summer’s transfer window.

The Gunners are well equipped on the left side of central defence. Gabriel Magalhaes is a guaranteed starter in the league and European games when fit. Piero Hincapie is considered as the immediate back-up.

Hincapie signed on loan from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, but there is an obligation to buy for £46 million next summer.

Cristhian Mosquera can also operate as a left-sided centre-back, having played there at Valencia. Riccardo Calafiori has primarily played as a left-back, but the Italian star was also a central defender at Bologna.

Hence, there appears no need for another big-money acquisition for Arsenal in the department. The speculation regarding Murillo is perhaps agent-driven with the prospect of securing a bigger club next summer.

Chelsea may not make an offer either. They have Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile and Jorrel Hato, who can operate in the left centre-back role. Levi Colwill will be reintegrated next term after his serious knee injury.