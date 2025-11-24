Chelsea & Arsenal express interest in signing Marseille starlet Robinio Vaz

Chelsea and Arsenal are battling for the signature of highly rated Marseille forward Robinio Vaz, according to CaughtOffside.

Vaz was promoted from Marseille’s academy earlier this year and has since become a first-team regular, having only missed one Ligue 1 game.

He has scored four goals and assisted on two others in just 304 minutes of Ligue 1 this season, averaging 76 minutes per goal contribution despite his cameo appearances, making him one of the most promising youngsters not just for Les Olympiens but across Europe.

According to CaughtOffside, Chelsea and Arsenal have set their sights on Vaz over his possible transfer to the Premier League in 2026.

However, it appears the Blues are set to steal a march on their London rivals, as the report adds that the Club World Cup champions are the ‘most proactive’ in signing the Frenchman, having made contact with Marseille and the player’s entourage.

The Blues are looking to bolster their attacking ranks and are now assessing the possibility of lodging a formal offer to sign the 18-year-old in January, according to the report.

On the other hand, the report adds that while Arsenal’s recruitment team have been closely monitoring the France U20 star and regards him as a suitable option for the club’s attack, the North London side are taking a more measured approach, with Mikel Arteta viewing him as a long-term prospect rather than an immediate first-team addition.

Prospect

Amid interest from the Premier League duo, CaughtOffside claims that Marseille are reluctant to sell Vaz, who still has three years on his contract at the Stade Vélodrome, and have set a valuation worth up to £26m for the attacking ace.

Chelsea currently have an array of centre-forward options on their books, and some are still expected to join next season.

Chelsea club have also wrapped up agreements for Emanuel Emegha and Dastan Satpaev to arrive next year, with Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Marc Guiu, and academy youngster Shumaira Mheuka all still at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have been more proactive towards bolstering their first-team squad. After several seasons of disappointment, the Gunners are now gunning for major trophies, making a player like Vaz’s chances slim.

Although Chelsea’s attacking options are vast, Vaz could still be a key addition to their squad, as he could be sent on loan to Strasbourg to develop and possibly return to Stamford Bridge once he gains more experience.