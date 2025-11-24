Liverpool interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Joao Neves

Following their 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in last weekend’s set of Premier League fixtures, Liverpool have slipped into the bottom half of the standings and there is serious pressure on the defending champions to turn a corner soon.

Their newest signings barring Hugo Ekitike have not made the desired impact, while the players who stood out from last season have also faltered this time around, and it does seem like the board is prepared to make more investments in 2026.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are keen on signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Joao Neves, who is viewed as a solution to them getting outrun in midfield. The Portuguese will offer them control and stability, as well as added depth in the engine room.

PSG value Neves at roughly £140 million, as per the source, while on Transfermarkt, he is worth £79 million. It remains to be seen what Liverpool are prepared to spend on his purchase, but it goes without saying that he’d add much-needed quality.

Neves signing possible next summer

Joao Neves missed a few weeks in the ongoing campaign due to a hamstring injury but continues to be a vital part of Paris Saint-Germain’s setup under Luis Enrique, so acquiring him in the January window will be a difficult task for Liverpool.

Having said that, if the player fancies a challenge in the Premier League with the Reds after the end of 2025/26, PSG could consider cashing in on the 21-year-old, whose valuation could improve depending on his performance in the FIFA World Cup.

Neves is a brilliant number eight, who excels in controlling possession in tight spaces, transitioning into the final third with close passes and dribbling, whilst also contributing without the ball with good pressing and an intelligent ability to intercept passes.

Even though Liverpool might be prepared to pay a premium for his signing, it will be interesting to see if he is open to a switch to England given his prominence at PSG, but having won everything in France, the player might welcome greener pastures.