Manchester United eyeing January transfer for Antoine Semenyo

Manchester United signed Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha in the summer, but with room for more depth in the final third, they are continuing to monitor potential additions to the squad and have not ruled out recruitments in January.

Caught Offside has reported that Man United are interested in signing Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth after his solid start to the season, with the player’s contract containing a £60 million release clause starting from January.

Liverpool are also eyeing Semenyo’s transfer to replace Mohamed Salah but the source has claimed that United are willing to trump their rivals to the Ghanaian international by offering him jersey number 24, which he currently dons with the Cherries.

Andre Onana was the last player to use the number for Manchester United and having gone on loan to Trabzonspor in the summer, it remains vacant and the Red Devils are hoping to use it as a factor to bring their preferred target in.

United need a winger soon

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford are not a part of Ruben Amorim’s plans, and are expected to leave Manchester United sooner rather than later. Rashford is already making a case for Barcelona to permanently acquire him next summer.

Though they have quality up top, Man United are lacking in options out-wide and an addition of Antoine Semenyo’s calibre would be a significant boost for them, especially as the player has played at an amazing level this season with six goals and three assists.

His £60 million release clause could prove to be a bargain in the longer run. With Liverpool potentially missing out on the Champions League next season, United will hope that they are on a level field with the Reds in terms of competing for Semenyo.

Bournemouth will not be able to stand in Semenyo’s way if a club pays his release clause, but his prospective move in January might wait until the later days of the month once his commitment with Ghana’s national team at AFCON 2025 comes to an end.