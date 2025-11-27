Chelsea plan to revive interest in signing Mike Maignan

Chelsea are reportedly planning to revive interest in signing AC Milan star Mike Maignan, as per TEAMtalk.

After guiding LOSC Lille to win the Ligue 1 title, the 30-year-old joined the Rossoneri back in 2021 and helped his side lift the Scudetto in his debut campaign.

However, the Frenchman’s form dropped in the last few seasons, making high-profile errors. As a result, the Italian giants failed to finish in a European spot in Serie A last term.

This season, the goalkeeper has enjoyed a stellar start, keeping four clean sheets with a 78% save rate in 11 league appearances. He has even saved two penalties against AS Roma and Inter Milan.

The Rossoneri, meanwhile, are currently second in the league, sitting just two points behind table topper Roma. The distance between second and fifth-placed Bologna is just one point.

Maignan’s long-term future at San Siro is currently uncertain as his existing deal is set to expire at the end of this season. So, speculation surrounding his future has started emerging ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window.

TEAMtalk claim that Chelsea are planning to upgrade the goalkeeping department and have earmarked Maignan as a serious option. They initially attempted to purchase him last summer, but Milan didn’t allow his departure.

Maignan to Chelsea

Massimiliano Allegri’s side are keen on keeping hold of the Frenchman and have made a contract proposal worth around £4.4m-a-year. However, the player hasn’t made a final decision on whether to extend his stay with the Italian giants or leave as a free agent.

Chelsea are prepared to make a ‘serious’ move if the player indicates that he is open to joining and they are ready to hand him a new contract, which would be better than Milan’s current offer.

Maignan is a top-class goalkeeper and has established himself as the first-choice option of the France national team following Hugo Lloris’ retirement.

He is 6ft 3in tall and is comfortable with possession at his feet. The Milan star is an experienced player and would be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea to bolster the last line of defence if they were to purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the West London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure Maignan’s services next year.