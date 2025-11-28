Liverpool join race to sign Roma right-back Zeki Celik

Liverpool are in battle with several Premier League clubs over a deal to sign AS Roma’s right-back Zeki Celik, according to Tuttojuve.

Liverpool have shipped an excessive number of goals this campaign, already conceding 20 in the Premier League. What makes it more concerning is their lack of genuine solutions to fix the problem, which explains why their attention has shifted towards the January transfer window.

Several players have been linked in recent weeks, mainly in central defence. Still, their right-back position also requires immediate reinforcement, as Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley are unavailable due to injury.

Therefore, it’s no surprise Liverpool are now looking to reinforce the position, with several options reportedly under consideration, including Celik.

The former Lille fullback is enjoying a rejuvenation in Italy this season, featuring in 11 of the 12 Serie A games for Gian Piero Gasperini’s table-topping side.

According to Tuttojuve, several Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, are closely monitoring Celik’s performances this season ahead of a possible move in 2026.

The report adds that the Premier League champions are ready to battle for his signature in the January transfer window as they look to bolster their backline.

However, the Reds face stern competition for the Turkey international, as the Italian outlet claims that Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, and Chelsea are set to battle with the Merseyside club for his signature.

Reliable option

The chance to bring in the 28-year-old for a cut-price deal should be a no-brainer, as Roma will unlikely demand a fee significantly above his £7m Transfermarkt valuation, given his contract at the Stadio Olimpico will expire in the summer.

Celik possesses the ability and experience to compete at a high level and could make an immediate impact in helping Liverpool salvage their defensive woes this season.

Last campaign, he recorded an average of 1.8 tackles each match, a figure far above van Dijk’s 0.3, as per WhoScored, proving the Turkish defender never shies away from putting his body on the line.

His reliability has allowed him to alternate between centre-back and right-back during matches, while also being capable of inverting into midfield.

Beyond his availability, it is precisely this versatility that Liverpool need, making a January move appealing, even if it might not appear as a headline-grabbing signing.