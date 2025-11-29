Man Utd & Arsenal eye move to sign Tino Livramento

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Newcastle United defender Valentino Livramento, as per Caught Offside.

The Red Devils currently have Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui as options for the RWB position. However, the duo is more comfortable in the RB position rather than the advanced role.

Dalot has been displaying below-average performances this season, while Mazraoui has had fitness issues after impressing last campaign. As a result, Ruben Amorim has used Amad Diallo in this position at times, but the former Atalanta star is a winger by trait and hasn’t been solid in defensive contributions.

Now, Caught Offside claim that United are looking to upgrade the RWB position next summer and have earmarked Livramento as a serious target. However, purchasing the 23-year-old won’t be straightforward for the Red Devils as Manchester City and Arsenal are also keen on him.

The Citizens are even willing to secure his service in the upcoming winter transfer window, but the Magpies are unlikely to sanction his departure in mid-season. On the other hand, the player isn’t pushing to leave St James’ Park just yet.

The Englishman is valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt and still has two and a half years left in his current contract. So, Eddie Howe’s side aren’t in any rush to sell him next year.

Battle

Livramento is a right-back by trait but is also comfortable in providing cover in the RWB position. He is quick, strong, and excellent in defensive contributions.

He is a talented player and has proven his worth in the Premier League in recent years, so he would be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or Man Utd should either club purchase him.

However, having already got Ben White and Jurrien Timber, Arsenal don’t need a new option to add further depth in the RB area unless either of them leaves.

Therefore, Livramento would be better off joining Man Utd over Arsenal if he were to leave Newcastle next year. Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the 20-time English champions eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services at the end of this season.