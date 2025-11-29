Liverpool ‘seriously considering’ move for Brighton star Yankuba Minteh

Liverpool are exploring a move to sign Brighton & Hove Albion’s winger Yankuba Minteh next summer, according to Fichajes.

The Reds were almost flawless in all facets of the game last season, particularly in attack, where they netted a sky-high 86 goals, the most of any team in the Premier League.

Mohamed Salah was their talisman last season, netting astronomical figures in goal contributions and clinching the Premier League Golden Boot award for the fourth time since joining in 2017.

The 33-year-old netted 29 Premier League goals in the league and ended the season with 57 goal contributions in 52 games across all competitions for Arne Slot’s side as they went on to clinch the league title.

Despite making massive reinforcements in the summer, Liverpool’s title defence has been abysmal, as they’ve now lost six of their opening 12 games, two more than they did in the entire 2024-25 season.

More worrying is the form of their key man, Salah, whose performances have been inconsistent this season, netting just five goals in 18 games across all competitions.

As a result, the Reds are now eyeing reinforcements in the summer and are targeting wingers who would instantly improve the attack.

One of the options the club are looking at is Brighton’s Minteh, according to Fichajes, who claims that Liverpool are ‘seriously considering’ a swoop for the Gambian international winger next summer.

The report adds that the Merseyside club are exploring a move for the 21-year-old to bolster their attack, having been impressed by his qualities, including his dribbling and speed, his versatility to play across the flanks, and the room for improvement.

Minteh to Liverpool

Liverpool are now closely monitoring Minteh’s progress at the AMEX Stadium, with the club’s hierarchy believing his profile fits perfectly with their structure, making him an attractive prospect for the club’s project, according to the report.

The left winger signed for Brighton in July 2024 and has only been with the Sussex-based outfit for just over a year.

Therefore, like in the case of most of their key players attracting interest from big clubs, Brighton will be looking to recoup a significant sum from his sale and will most likely demand a fee well above his £30m Transfermarkt valuation.

After enduring a run of three consecutive defeats, Liverpool will be hoping to return to winning ways when they host 17th-place West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday.