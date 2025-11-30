Maguire replaces Yoro: Predicted Manchester United XI vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United were beaten by Everton on Monday but have the chance to restart an unbeaten run as they face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday, November 30th, at 12 noon local time on matchday 13 of the Premier League.

What is always a difficult venue to visit is likely to see Ruben Amorim picking his best possible starting eleven without much room for rotations, so here is a look at the players who could start for the Red Devils this weekend.

Goalkeeper – Senne Lammens is likely to retain his place between the sticks ahead of Altay Bayindir.

Defenders – Leny Yoro played last weekend but with his frail fitness record, Manchester United could replace him with Harry Maguire, who missed the last game due to a minor problem but is expected to be fit this time around.

Matthijs de Ligt and Luke Shaw are expected to continue in the line-up to cap off the back three.

No changes further up

Midfielders – Manchester United’s lack of midfield options and quality means Bruno Fernandes is expected to pair with Casemiro in the double pivot with the experienced duo likely to be preferred over younger blood like Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte.

Noussair Mazraoui might be the team’s right wing back ahead of Diogo Dalot, whereas Patrick Dorgu might also get the nod on the left side.

Forwards – Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha may continue to be unfit against Crystal Palace, so Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo could feature on the right and left wings, respectively, for Manchester United.

Joshua Zirkzee could lead the line as he hopes to score a few vital goals in order to get a decent offer to depart the club in January.

Here is how the Red Devils may look on paper.