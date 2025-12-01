Ruben Amorim provides positive update on Bruno Fernandes after injury scare

Ruben Amorim has eased any concerns that Bruno Fernandes might have sustained a problem during Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, stressing that ‘everything is okay’ with the midfielder.

Palace exposed United’s shortcomings in the opening period and took advantage when Jean-Philippe Mateta converted from the penalty spot – at the second attempt – following a challenge from Leny Yoro inside the area.

However, the Red Devils responded after the restart, and their improvement paid off as Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount both found the net within nine minutes, shifting the momentum completely.

Fernandes delivered the assists for each of United’s goals in what was an outstanding second-half showing from him at Selhurst Park. His contribution moved the Portuguese magnifico to the top of the assists standings (5), ahead of Granit Xhaka, Yankuba Minteh, Quilindschy Hartman, Mohammed Kudus, and Jack Grealish, who all have four assists so far this season.

Fernandes appeared to be hobbling in the final minutes of the clash with Palace, raising worries about a potential hamstring problem, but Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim explained afterwards that the Portugal midfielder had merely taken ‘a kick’.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Amorim said, ‘It was a kick. I was shouting at him because he needs to learn that we will make a substitution if he talks to the bench.

‘But he said it was just a kick, so everything is okay.’

‘Portuguese magnifico’

Fernandes’ assists on Sunday moved his overall Premier League tally to 56, lifting him above Paul Scholes (55), with only Ryan Giggs (162), Wayne Rooney (93) and David Beckham (80) still ahead of him in United’s all-time list for the competition.

The 31-year-old has additionally supplied the second-highest shot count (29), registered the most significant number of touches (907) and attempted the highest volume of passes (776) among United’s squad.

Amorim has depended on his skipper in a deeper midfield position throughout this campaign. Although he has occasionally found the defensive phase demanding, his influence in possession has remained exceptional.

Fernandes also ranks as a specialist from dead-ball situations, and considering United have registered the most set-piece goals in the division this term (10) alongside Arsenal, it is hard to imagine the side improving without the Portuguese figure in the starting XI.

Amorim will be keen for United to maintain this rhythm heading into their upcoming meeting at Old Trafford against 17th-placed West Ham United on Thursday, 4th December.