Arsenal make contact to sign Juventus star Kenan Yildiz

Arsenal are keen on signing Turkish international forward Kenan Yildiz from Juventus, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Since arriving in Turin on a free transfer from Bayern Munich in 2022, the versatile attacker has continued to earn relatively moderate pay compared with several teammates, despite standing out as one of Juventus’ most decisive performers since last season.

He made his debut as a second-half substitute on 20 August 2023 in the 3–0 win over Udinese at the Stadio Friuli and later found the net again on his first start for the club on 23 December — opening the scoring in the Bianconeri’s 2–1 victory over Frosinone.

Since then, Yildiz has not only cemented a meaningful place within the group but has also risen to become one of the continent’s brightest emerging forwards, a reputation strengthened by his inclusion on the shortlist for the 2025 Golden Boy Award.

His influence has grown even further this season, with the youngster producing five goals and five assists from 16 matches across all competitions, attracting interest from several top European clubs, including Arsenal.

It appears Arsenal are looking to accelerate efforts to sign Yildiz, as Corriere dello Sport claims that the North London club have made contact with the player’s camp to understand the conditions of a deal.

Yildiz to Arsenal

The report adds that the Gunners are ‘absolutely captivated’ by the Turkish international’s performances in Turin and are now keen on formalising a move for his transfer to the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s side will need to act swiftly to beat competition for the 20-year-old’s signature, as the Italian outlet reports that European giants Real Madrid are keen on the forward, with Xabi Alonso sounding out his name to the club’s hierarchy.

Although the report suggests the Bianconeri have not set a price tag on Yildiz amid interest from several clubs, there’s a belief the 36-time Italian champions will demand a fee well above his £66m Transfermarkt valuation.

Should the Gunners agree a deal to sign him, the Turkish winger would become yet another statement signing from Andrea Berta, who has been expertly assembling a title-challenging squad for Mikel Arteta after last summer’s arrivals of Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyökeres and others.