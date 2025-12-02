Palmer starts on injury return: Predicted Chelsea XI vs Leeds United

Chelsea were held to a draw by Arsenal at the weekend, while Manchester City’s win over Leeds United on the matchday meant they slipped to third in the Premier League table.

Nonetheless, they have a chance to remain in the title race as they take on Leeds United on matchday 14 of the Premier League tomorrow evening at 20:15 local time at Elland Road.

Here is a look at the team the Blues might go with for the fixture.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez is expected to continue in goal for Chelsea once more.

Defenders – Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana played well against Arsenal, and versus a Leeds United side that did trouble Man City last time out, Chelsea might stick to the duo in the heart of their back four.

Reece James, however, could drop out to look after his long-term fitness with Malo Gusto playing at right back, whereas Marc Cucurella is likely to cap off the back four by starting as the left back.

Palmer back in the team

Midfielders – Moises Caicedo is suspended for the match after his red card against Arsenal, so Andrey Santos could come into Chelsea’s midfield alongside Enzo Fernandez in the double pivot. Meanwhile, Cole Palmer is set to return as the attacking midfielder as Enzo Maresca confirmed that the Englishman is fit to start in his pre-match press conference.

Estevao Willian could continue to be employed on the right wing for the Londoners, whereas Pedro Neto might also start over a number of fierce competitors down the left flank.

Forward – Joao Pedro is expected to lead the line for Chelsea even though he made way for Liam Delap with 30 minutes to play against Arsenal at the weekend.

Here is how the Blues might look on paper versus Leeds United.