Tottenham ready to submit formal offer to sign Conor Gallagher

Tottenham Hotspur have expressed interest in signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher, as per Fichajes.

Gallagher amassed 136 Premier League appearances during his time in England, with the bulk arriving for Chelsea across the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 campaigns.

He has played 67 matches for Atletico since his move from Chelsea and has taken part in every game this season.

However, he has fallen behind Pablo Barrios in the pecking order, having started only two La Liga games this season, with his last start coming in September.

Having missed Thomas Tuchel’s last three England call-ups, the midfielder could be considering a possible departure in January to gain more playing time, especially with the 2026 World Cup just six months away.

According to Fichajes, Tottenham have now emerged as ‘strong contenders’ to sign Gallagher in January to bolster Thomas Frank’s midfield ranks.

The report adds that Atletico would want up to £52m for the England international, and Spurs are willing to match that valuation to sign Gallagher in the January transfer window.

However, the North London club faces stern competition for Gallagher’s signature, as the Spanish outlet claims that Premier League rivals Everton are also keen on the 25-year-old, as they believe his experience in the top flight and ability to play from deep would be key proponents to bolster their squad.

On the other hand, Newcastle United have also renewed their interest in the England international’s signature on a possible loan deal, as per the report.

Gallagher to Tottenham

Unless a new competitor emerges, Tottenham are expected to get the deal done, as Atletico will unlikely consider Newcastle’s loan proposal. At the same time, Everton’s financial constraints could make an agreement difficult in January, leaving Spurs as the most likely club to get the deal done.

Thomas Frank has mainly utilised Palhinha, Bergvall and Bentancur as his preferred midfield trio, with Sarr alternating between them.

However, inconsistencies have been one of the major causes of their lacklustre performances that have seen them drop to the second half of the Premier League table.

The addition of another defensive midfielder may not have been a priority in January, but after yet another poor showing of Bentancur against Newcastle, where he had fewer passes into the final third than goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, the club need to consider a move for a more reliable and consistent midfielder like Gallagher to add more steel to their squad who is also capable of shielding the backline against attacking onslaughts.