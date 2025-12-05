Reece James returns to the team: Predicted Chelsea XI vs Bournemouth

Chelsea were beaten by Leeds United on Wednesday’s matchday 14 clash in the Premier League at Elland Road but have an opportunity to make quick amends this weekend on matchday 15 of the English top division.

Enzo Maresca’s men are on the road once again as they face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium tomorrow at 15:00 local time as they bid to get back to winning ways and stay within the Champions League spots for next season.

Here is a look at their prospective team for the match.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez is expected to continue in goal for Chelsea in spite of having a pretty underwhelming game against Leeds United last time out.

Defenders – Benoit Badiashile and Tosin Adarabioyo are both expected to drop out after substandard outings midweek. Trevoh Chalobah could move to central defence from right back, while Wesley Fofana might re-enter the side alongside the Englishman.

Malo Gusto could come in at right back, whereas the left side of the back four could continue to belong to Marc Cucurella.

James in midfielder, Palmer back

Midfielders – Reece James has been in fine form for Chelsea in a deeper-lying position in midfield, so he could continue in the role, whereas Enzo Fernandez might be the one partnering the captain with Moises Caicedo still suspended. Cole Palmer could make his first start since returning from injury as the attacking midfielder.

Estevao Willian, meanwhile, is likely to continue down the right wing, while Jamie Gittens could make way for Pedro Neto to play down the left flank.

Forward – Joao Pedro, who played behind the striker against Leeds United, might return to the number nine position, replacing Liam Delap in the process.

Here is a look at Chelsea’s potential eleven on paper.