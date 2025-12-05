Man Utd battling with Tottenham & Arsenal to sign Rodrygo

Manchester United are reportedly battling with Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal over a deal to sign Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes, as per a recent Spanish report.

Although the Red Devils decided to revamp the frontline by purchasing Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha last summer, they lack depth in this position, which has been exposed amid the recent injury problems.

The Brazilian was sidelined with a minor injury over the last two games before returning to action against West Ham in midweek. On the other hand, the Slovenian has sustained a knee problem and is set to be unavailable over the next few weeks.

Moreover, Mbeumo has displayed below-average performances in the last couple of games after enjoying a bright start this season.

Now, Fichajes state that United are planning to add depth in the attacking department and have earmarked Rodrygo as a serious option. The Brazilian’s future at Real Madrid is currently uncertain as he has been on the periphery under Xabi Alonso this season.

Los Blancos might be ready to allow his departure for a fee of around £70m next year, and Rodrygo could be open to leaving to play regularly in order to secure his place in the Brazil national team squad for next summer’s World Cup. However, Real Madrid don’t want to part ways with him in mid-season.

Battle

The report say that apart from Man Utd, Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester City are interested in the forward as well, with Spurs currently ‘frontrunners’ in this race. Moreover, the Lilywhites have already held talks with the player’s representatives to finalise the deal by defeating other clubs.

Like United, Spurs have also endured a woeful campaign thus far this season, languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table with 19 points from 14 matches.

Although Mohammed Kudus has been bright this season, Spurs’ left flank have been in a state of flux. So, they could do with upgrading this position, and Rodrygo would be a great coup should they manage to secure his service, as he is considered one of the best young attackers in the world.

Meanwhile, Arsenal currently have enough resources in their frontline and don’t need to add further depth unless anyone leaves in January or next summer.