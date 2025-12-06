[Teams] Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups as Arteta makes 3 changes

The weekend kicks-off with a top of the table clash between in-form Aston Villa and table-toppers Arsenal at Villa Park at 12:30pm.

The Gunners maintained their five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City with a 2-0 win over Brentford on Wednesday night. They now face a stern test against a Villa side who’ve moved up to third following a superb run of form.

Mikel Arteta has made three changes from the side that started in midweek with one enforced at centre-back. Cristhian Mosquera has been ruled out for up to eight weeks with an ankle injury so he joins Gabriel Magalhaes on the sidelines.

William Saliba is still nursing a knock so Jurrien Timber has to play in central defence with Ben White keeping his place at right-back following an excellent display against Brentford. Riccardo Calafiori keeps his place on the left ahead of Myles Lewis-Skelly.

There is some good news for Arsenal as Declan Rice is fit to start alongside Martin Zubimendi in midfield despite picking up a knock in midweek. Martin Odegaard captains the Gunners once again in the attacking midfield role.

Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze are recalled to start on the wings so Gabriel Martinelli and Noni Madueke make way. Mikel Merino keeps his place up front for Arsenal after scoring in midweek so Viktor Gyokeres remains on the bench.

As for Villa, Ollie Watkins leads the line up front and he’s supported by Morgan Rodgers. John McGinn also starts along with Youri Tielemans and Andre Onana.

These are the line-ups for the game:

Aston Villa

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Pau Torres, Maatsen; Onana, Kamara, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers; Watkins.

Subs: Bizot, Lindelöf, Digne, Garcia, Buendía, Bogarde, Hemmings, Malen, Sancho

Arsenal

Raya, White, Timber, Hincapie, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Eze, Merino.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Lewis-Skelly, Salmon, Norgaard, Nwaneri, Trossard, Martinelli, Madueke, Gyokeres.