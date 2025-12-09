Man Utd tipped to sign Barcola in Rashford swap deal



According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Manchester United are planning a surprise swap deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola next summer.

The Red Devils bolstered their attacking department with the signings of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko last summer, but they are eyeing more quality and depth in the squad.

Barcola has now emerged as a top target for the Mancunian giants and Fichajes claim that they are seriously considering a move for the Frenchman, who has been a mainstay at Paris Saint-Germain.

Man United are prepared to use Marcus Rashford, currently on loan at Barcelona, as a makeweight to purchase the 23-year-old for a lesser fee than his current market valuation of £61 million.

Difficult deal

Barcola’s current contract with the French and European champions expires in June 2028 and it has been reported that Arsenal and Liverpool are weighing up offers for the talented winger.

The Gunners have already made a ‘strong move’ to try and persuade the former Lyon graduate, and United have their work cut out to purchase him if they don’t qualify for the Champions League.

Furthermore, there is no guarantee that Rashford could be used as part of the deal. The 28-year-old signed for Barcelona on loan last summer and the Blaugrana have the option to buy him for £26 million.

The Englishman has already managed 16 goal contributions in 20 matches for the La Liga holders, and there is a strong possibility that they will seek to purchase him with the clause at the end of the campaign.

Suppose they don’t, Paris Saint-Germain are also likely to snub Rashford. Luis Enrique’s side have changed their transfer policy and have generally focused on signing players aged 25 or above in recent years.

Hence, United may have to negotiate a straight-cash deal for Barcola, who has 5 goals and 3 assists this campaign.

Manager Ruben Amorim could also have a big say on the decision, given he operates with two number 10s in a 3-4-2-1 system rather than wingers, a reason why Alejandro Garnacho and Antony were sold.

The Barcola talk could be pure speculation driven by his representatives. His current deal expires in June 2028, and the player’s agency could be trying to compel Paris Saint-Germain to meet the wage demands.