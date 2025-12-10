Arsenal enquire with Juventus regarding terms for Kenan Yildiz transfer in January

Arsenal were beaten by Aston Villa at the weekend in their Premier League clash at Villa Park, a result which has put title challengers Manchester City within two points of the Gunners before the second half of the season.

Mikel Arteta’s side have taken into account the loss as well as a draw versus Chelsea some days back, and are believed to be keen on adding a left winger to their squad as soon as in the January transfer window to add more creativity and goal threat.

Gianni Balzarini, a reputed Serie A journalist, has reported that Arsenal have asked Juventus regarding the terms for Yildiz’s prospective sale in the winter as they hope to take advantage of the Bianconeri’s contract deadlock with the Turk.

Juve are said to be willing to let go of Yildiz for approximately £87 million, and with Arsenal not shying away from spending massive sums of money in the last few years, it would not be a surprise if they are prepared to match the player’s asking price.

Yildiz swoop difficult in January

Kenan Yildiz wants a significantly higher salary at Juventus than he is currently being offered, and with the Italian giants not able to afford his demands, a number of Premier League sides, including Arsenal, are hoping to bring the forward to England.

However, a transfer for Yildiz is a difficult proposition as Juventus, who are chasing a Champions League spot in the Serie A table, will not want to let go of a vital player midway through the campaign especially when he has enough time left on his contract.

Plus with Turkey in contention to play at next summer’s World Cup, Juventus will hope Yildiz’s valuation can increase over the weeks he potentially spends in North America and thereby earning them close to the £100 million-mark in transfer fees.

With that said, it would also open the door for Arsenal to consider a number of other targets including Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes in addition to Kenan Yildiz, although the 20-year-old is very likely going to be their top priority next summer too.