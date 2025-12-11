Liverpool ‘pushing’ to sign Yan Diomande to replace Mohamed Salah

Liverpool are ‘pushing’ to sign RB Leipzig’s prolific left winger Yan Diomande, according to TEAMtalk.

What demands typically require a minimum of two full seasons of detailed and extensive assessment? It took only ten games for Leipzig to be persuaded to invest £17m to sign the 19-year-old from Leganes, making it one of the Segunda División’s priciest departures.

After switching to the Bundesliga, Diomande has emerged as a revelation, injecting the much-needed spark their frontline desperately lacked following the exits of Xavi Simons, Loïc Openda, and Benjamin Šeško last summer.

Across 15 appearances this campaign, he has struck seven goals and delivered four assists, with six of those direct contributions arriving in November, a spell that secured him a nomination for the Bundesliga Rookie of the Month award.

Citing a recent report from TEAMtalk, Football Talk revealed that Liverpool’s delegation were at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday to watch Diomande, who impressed with a hat-trick in 18 minutes as Leipzig smashed Eintracht Frankfurt 6-0.

It now appears the Reds are looking to accelerate efforts, as a new report from TEAMtalk reveals that the Premier League champions are ‘pushing’ to sign the Ivorian winger and are in talks with the player’s camp over his possible transfer to Anfield.

Liverpool in ‘daily contact’ to sign Diomande

The report adds that Liverpool boss Arne Slot, along with sporting director Richard Hughes, believes the 19-year-old can become Mohamed Salah’s long-term replacement and could provide the much-needed ‘freshness and unpredictability’ the team have lacked following Luis Diaz’s departure last summer.

While they’re yet to submit an official offer, TEAMtalk reports that the Merseyside giants are in ‘daily contact’ with the player’s camp and could launch a swoop for him next summer, although a January move is not ruled out.

However, the Reds are set to face stern competition for his signature with the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid all monitoring his situation with Leipzig, who have placed a club-record £88m valuation on the youngster.

The Ivorian’s eye for goal and creativity is evident in his eight goal contributions this season, while his dribbling, which is his standout quality, has drawn admirable praise. In the Bundesliga, no other player has completed more take-ons than Diomande’s 33, nine more than Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise.

With these qualities, the forward would be a good fit for Liverpool and could be a worthy successor to Salah should the club beat competition to sign him.