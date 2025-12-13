Eze returns as Arteta makes four changes: Predicted Arsenal XI vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Arsenal were beaten by Aston Villa in their last Premier League match but will look to get their title charge back on track on matchday 16 when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium at 20:00 UK time.

The league leaders take the club placed last in the table, so it should be a pretty comfortable win for the hosts. Nonetheless, Mikel Arteta could bring back his best players to the starting eleven after resting them in the Champions League game midweek.

Here is how the Gunners could line-up versus Wolves.

Goalkeeper – David Raya is expected to continue in goal for Arsenal once more.

Defenders – Cristhian Mosquera, Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba are all expected to be unavailable for the match, so Jurrien Timber could return to the team as a central defender alongside Piero Hincapie.

Ben White, on the other hand, is likely to remain at right back but Myles Lewis-Skelly might drop out to make way for Riccardo Calafiori at left back.

Eze and Saka back in offence

Midfielders – A three-man midfield is likely to see Martin Zubimendi play in a holding role for the team, with Martin Odegaard likely to take his place as the right midfielder.

Declan Rice might be out for the Wolverhampton Wanderers clash, so Arsenal might employ Mikel Merino in his place on the left side of midfield.

Forwards – Bukayo Saka might return to the squad, replacing Noni Madueke in spite of his brace against Club Brugge. Gabriel Martinelli might also make way for £60 million summer star Eberechi Eze on the left wing.

Viktor Gyokeres, meanwhile, might keep his place in the team as the number nine.

Here is how the Arsenal side might look on paper.