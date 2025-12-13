Chelsea battling with Arsenal & Man Utd to sign Diomande

Chelsea are reportedly battling with Arsenal and Manchester United over a deal to sign Sporting CP star Ousmane Diomande, as per Caught Offside.

Since moving to the Jose Alvalade Stadium from Danish side FC Midtjylland in 2023, the Ivory Coast international has established himself as an undisputed starter, helping his side to win two Liga Portugal titles and a league cup trophy. He also played a key role in his country’s AFCON triumph in 2023.

The 22-year-old has been guiding the Lions to mount a title charge once again this season, sitting five points behind league leader FC Porto. In nine appearances across all competitions, he has kept three clean sheets this term.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Man Utd, Arsenal, and Newcastle United have registered their interest in signing him after monitoring his development closely in recent times.

However, Chelsea and Crystal Palace are currently showing the strongest interest in sealing the deal. The Eagles have identified the African as a serious target to replace Marc Guehi, who is set to leave next year.

However, purchasing Diomande won’t be straightforward for the Premier League clubs as Sporting have no intention of letting him leave, even though he has entered the final 18 months of his current contract.

Battle

The Portuguese giants will only change their stance should his potential suitors, such as Chelsea, Man Utd, or Arsenal, trigger his £70m release clause.

Diomande, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is technically sound and comfortable playing out from the back. Moreover, he is good in the air and efficient in defensive contributions.

Chelsea have struggled with numerous injury problems in the centre-back position this season, so perhaps Enzo Maresca wants to reinforce this area next year.

On the other hand, with Harry Maguire’s current contract set to expire at the end of this season, Man Utd are planning to sign a new defender to replace the Englishman.

Arsenal reinforced the backline in the last transfer window, but have also struggled with fitness problems like Chelsea. Therefore, Mikel Arteta is seemingly planning to sign a new centre-back.

Diomande is a talented player and isn’t a finished article yet. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea, Arsenal, or Man Utd should any of those clubs eventually manage to secure his service in January or next summer.