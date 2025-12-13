Arsenal view Rodrygo Goes as a long-term target with 2026 transfer on the cards

Arsenal are top contenders to win the Champions League and the Premier League this season, but have been believed to be interested in signing a left winger next year with Leandro Trossard past the 30-year mark and several good options on the market.

Mark Brus has reported that Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes has been viewed as a long-term target by Arsenal, who are expected to attempt the Brazilian international’s signing potentially next summer as he continues to struggle for minutes in Spain.

He got a rare start against Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday, and ended a 32-game scoring drought. It was his fifth goal against them in his career and Pep Guardiola acknowledged the forward’s quality, calling him ‘unbelievable’.

City themselves are expected to be keen on Rodrygo should he look to depart the Bernabeu, but the heaviest competition Arsenal might face could be from a familiar foe in Tottenham Hotspur as they look to replace Son Heung-min for the longer run.

Xavi Simons, who was signed in the South Korean’s role, has done better as a number 10, so that means the Lilywhites could dip into the transfer market once more for a left winger but whether Rodrygo will join them without European football is doubtful.

Rodrygo’s future remains open

Rodrygo Goes, who has been rumoured to have fallen out of favour under Xabi Alonso, produced his best performance in months this season and also voiced his support for the coach in his post-match interview after Real Madrid’s loss to Manchester City.

Even though he has been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in recent months, the player’s body language and interviews have suggested that he is prepared to fight for a role in the Spanish capital itself.

That said, if Alonso is fired at some point this season, Madrid’s new coach is likely to count on Rodrygo and a starring role with the La Liga giants might compel the 24-year-old to continue plying his trade with them instead of moving to England.

Nonetheless, if Rodrygo’s transfer was to become a reality, Los Blancos will not let him go for cheap. The 2022 and 2024 Champions League winner is valued at £53 million on Transfermarkt but could bear a higher asking price than that figure.