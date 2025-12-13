Mohamed Salah reaches new Premier League milestone

Liverpool’s decision to reintroduce Mohamed Salah proved historic, as his appearance resulted in a new all-time Premier League record.

Despite being left out of the starting XI, the 33-year-old was introduced after 26 minutes when Joe Gomez was forced off through injury, marking Salah’s return to action.

That cameo also represented his first inclusion in a matchday squad since his explosive post-match remarks after the 3-3 draw with Leeds United last weekend, where he claimed he had been ‘thrown under the bus’ by the club.

That win lifted Liverpool into sixth place and stretched their unbeaten streak to five matches, while also delivering a first Anfield win since November 4.

The spotlight inevitably fell on Salah, reinstated to the matchday squad after being omitted from the midweek Champions League success away at Inter Milan.

Liverpool struck almost immediately. Joe Gomez was involved in the build-up to the opener, nodding the ball into the path of Hugo Ekitike, who needed just one touch before volleying beyond Bart Verbruggen inside 46 seconds — the fastest goal recorded in the Premier League this season.

Landmark

Brighton were given opportunities to respond but lacked ruthlessness, and those missed openings proved costly as Fabian Hürzeler’s side were made to pay just after the hour when Salah’s delivery from a corner found Ekitike completely free at the far post, allowing him to head home his second of the afternoon.

That strike took the Frenchman to ten goals in all competitions this season and marked his second successive league brace, following his two goals against Leeds.

That assist elevated Salah to 277 direct goal contributions in the Premier League across 302 outings for Liverpool. This landmark makes him the player with the most goal involvement for a single club in the competition’s history, moving him beyond Wayne Rooney’s 276 involvements with Manchester United.

Beyond the decisive moment, the Egyptian remained at the heart of much of Liverpool’s attacking threat, creating five chances, winning possession five times and making eight touches in Brighton’s box.

The contest ultimately finished 2-0, and at full-time, Salah shared embraces with his teammates before acknowledging every corner of the stadium with applause ahead of his departure for the Africa Cup of Nations, as speculations continue to swirl whether this appearance might be his final one in Liverpool colours.