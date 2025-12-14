Malo Gusto shines for Chelsea in Everton win

Chelsea ended their four-match winless run with a 2-0 win against Everton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The visitors started brightly and controlled the opening 20 minutes, as Iliman Ndiaye tested the goalkeeper twice while James Garner also went close. Despite that early pressure, it was the hosts who struck first midway through the first half, with Cole Palmer providing the breakthrough to shift the momentum.

The advantage was doubled just before the interval as Malo Gusto, who had slipped Palmer through for the opener, finished off Pedro Neto’s cross to make it 2-0.

The goal ensured the Blues recorded a 21st consecutive unbeaten game against David Moyes at Stamford Bridge, while also stretching their long-standing run without defeat against Everton to 31 matches, a sequence that dates back to 1994.

The flow of the contest soon tilted in Chelsea’s favour, as Everton began to falter in key moments. Alejandro Garnacho squandered a series of openings, most notably dragging an effort wide of an unguarded net after pouncing on a careless back pass from substitute Carlos Alcaraz.

Chances then arrived at both ends, with Enzo Fernandez threatening for the hosts and Jack Grealish going close for the visitors, keeping the game finely balanced.

Outstanding performance

At the thick of things was Gusto, who seems to be the fullback with the goalscoring touch this season after Marc Cucurella netted five in the league last season.

Aside from his goal, the France international was at his marauding best, making runs forward to create an overload in attack, alternating into midfield during build-up, and playing at right back to track Jack Grealish.

He finished the game with 17 passes into the final third, two shots on target, two chances created, and a well-taken assist for Palmer’s opener.

He also played his part in keeping Chelsea’s second consecutive Premier League clean sheet, making four clearances and winning possession four times in what was his best game for the club after the international break.

Enzo Maresca will hope Gusto will be at his best yet again when his side travels to St James’ Park in search of their first point at Tyneside since 2022, when they face Newcastle United on Saturday, 20th December.