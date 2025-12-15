Arsenal looking to sign Rafael Leao from AC Milan next year

Arsenal continued their march towards the Premier League with a hard-earned win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium at the weekend, with a couple of own goals from their opponents aiding them in picking up all three points.

Gabriel Martinelli had another underwhelming outing, and while his form in the Champions League has been good, the Brazilian has left a bit to be desired in the league with there being a considerable room for upgrade in quality on the left wing in the squad.

Caught Offside has reported that Arsenal are interested in bringing Rafael Leao to AC Milan. Alongside Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes, the Portuguese international is a top priority for the Gunners with the player prepared to test a new challenge next year.

Most recently, Leao was valued at £66 million by Milan and has contributed to six goals as well as an assist in all competitions this season. Luka Modric has also endorsed the forward, calling his new Rossoneri teammate as an ‘amazing’ player.

Leao a brilliant potential addition for Arsenal

Rafael Leao would be a fantastic addition in the Arsenal side. He is head and shoulders above Leandro Trossard in quality and consistency, while he also arguably pips Gabriel Martinelli, more so against side who leave spaces in the final third.

The 26-year-old is a modern-day winger with brilliant footwork, dribbling and creativity, whereas his ability to make runs into the interior of the pitch combined with good finishing make him an absolutely fantastic forward.

Leao will have two years left on his contract at AC Milan next summer, so the Serie A giants will be very much in a strong bargaining position, but Arsenal have showed an intent to spend money lately and might invest a decent amount on him as well.