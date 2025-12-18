Arsenal eyeing deal for Real Madrid’s Victor Valdepenas



According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Arsenal are showing serious interest in signing Real Madrid wonderkid Victor Valdepenas.

The 19-year-old is one of the promising graduates from Madrid’s academy, and he made his senior debut during the 2-1 win over Alaves in La Liga last weekend.

Fichajes now claim that the versatile centre-back is already attracting interest from Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen.

The Gunners are most ‘serious’ in the player’s pursuit. Manager Mikel Arteta admires the Spaniard’s ball-playing ability as well as his physical strength.

Unlikely deal

Arsenal were largely linked with one Madrid player in Rodrygo throughout last summer. The Brazil international was highlighted as a genuine option to bolster the left-wing department, but no formal offer was made to Los Blancos.

The Gunners are no longer looking at Rodrygo with the improved form of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli this campaign. Trossard has been a revelation from the left wing this term, registering 5 goals and 6 assists thus far.

Mikel Arteta’s side are now being linked with Valdepenas, who only made his senior debut last weekend. The 19-year-old is a central defender by trade, but he made his maiden Madrid appearance as a left-back against Alaves on the road.

The teenager had a good outing with a pass completion rate of 94%. He also won 7 duels in the game with 5 tackles and 3 recoveries. The Spaniard has certainly made a good impression, but Arsenal may not seek to secure his services.

The Gunners have sufficient depth in the left central defensive position. Gabriel Magalhaes, Piero Hincapie, Cristhian Mosquera and Riccardo Calafiori can play there. William Saliba has operated in the role for his country France.

Valdepenas has the potential to operate as a left-back, but Arsenal have the department well secured. Calafiori, Hincapie, Myles Lewis-Skelly as well as Jurrien Timber have started in the position under manager Mikel Arteta this campaign.

Hence, Arsenal are unlikely to make a move for Valdepenas. Even if they were to do so, they may struggle to convince the youngster to make the switch without the guarantee of regular playing time during his early development years.