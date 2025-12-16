Bruno Fernandes stars for Man Utd vs Bournemouth

Bruno Fernandes was the star of the show as Manchester United and Bournemouth produced a Premier League classic at Old Trafford on Monday night.

This clash was only the fourth time the result ended 4-4 at Old Trafford in the club’s 115-year spell.

United struck first when Amad Diallo put the hosts ahead in the 13th minute, and that opening goal followed a blistering start from United, who unleashed six attempts inside the opening 10 minutes—their highest tally so early in a Premier League fixture since October 2022.

In hindsight, it merely set the tone for what turned out to be a classic, as Antoine Semenyo hauled the visitors level in the 40th minute before Casemiro reinstated United’s advantage.

After the break, the momentum flipped rapidly as Andoni Iraola’s side required only six minutes to draw level, with strikes from Evanilson and Marcus Tavernier completing the turnaround. United, however, responded almost immediately, reclaiming their advantage in a frantic spell between the 77th and 79th minutes through goals from Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha.

Parity was short-lived once more, as Junior Kroupi wasted little time in dragging the Cherries back on level terms, making it 4-4 in the 84th minute.

Senne Lemmens made two stupendous stoppage-time saves to ensure United remained unbeaten in all 328 Premier League games at Old Trafford after leading at half-time.

Exceptional performance

In another captain’s display, Fernandes orchestrated proceedings and was involved in every facet of the game, from buildup to attacking actions.

The Portugal international made 79 touches and completed 41 of his passes. He ensured Amorim’s side remained a threat going forward, playing 11 passes into the final third.

Fernandes also delivered a stupendous free kick to draw United level, marking his fourth goal from a free kick for United and his ninth goal contribution since November, the most by any player in Europe’s top five leagues.

Perhaps United should have made more of their 24 attempts, with the 31-year-old fashioning five of those chances and also delivering six crosses, leaving him feeling let down by the result despite producing a commendable performance.

Up next for the Red Devils is a trip to Birmingham to face an in-form Aston Villa side on Sunday, 21st December, at Villa Park.