Liverpool battling with Arsenal & Chelsea to sign Frattesi

Liverpool are reportedly battling with Arsenal and Chelsea over a deal to sign Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After being impressed by the 26-year-old’s performances for Sassuolo, the Nerazzurri decided to sign him. He initially joined the Italian giants on a loan deal in 2023 before the move became permanent last year.

Although he helped Inter reach the Champions League final by scoring the winning goal against Barcelona in the semi-final second leg last term, he hasn’t been able to secure his place in their starting line-up.

So, speculation surrounding his future has been emerging in recent months. Fichajes state that Frattesi isn’t happy with his current situation at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, so he is open to leaving to play regularly.

Despite his recent struggles, the Italian isn’t short of potential suitors at the moment as Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur are all plotting a swoop.

Frattesi is valued at around £31m by Transfermarkt and still has two and a half years left in his current contract. So, Inter are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money to let him leave.

Battle

Arsenal currently have Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice, Mikel Merino, Christian Norgaard, Eberechi Eze, and Martin Odegaard as options to deploy in the midfield department. So, they don’t need to spend more to add further depth in this position unless anyone leaves.

On the other hand, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Wataru Endo are Liverpool’s options for the midfield department.

However, Gravenberch and Mac Allister haven’t been able to replicate last season’s form thus far, while Jones has struggled with fitness problems. Moreover, Endo has found himself on the periphery. So, perhaps, Arne Slot is looking for a new midfielder.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have Moisés Caicedo, Enzo Fernández, Romeo Lavia, Dario Essugo, and Andrey Santos as midfield options. However, Lavia has continued to struggle with fitness problems, while Essugo has been out injured since the start of this season. So, the Blues are looking to reinforce the engine room next year.

Frattesi is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal, Chelsea, or Liverpool should any of those clubs eventually manage to secure his service.