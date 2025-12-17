Enzo Maresca provides injury update on Estevao

Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Chelsea will be without Brazilian forward Willian Estevao for the trip to Newcastle United on Sunday.

Chelsea’s route into the Carabao Cup semi-finals continued without the 18-year-old, as the Blues claimed a 3-1 victory away at League One side Cardiff City without including him in the matchday squad.

Since arriving in the capital from Palmeiras during the summer, the teenager has caught the eye, registering five goals and one assist in 21 games. However, Enzo Maresca has remained cautious in his use, limiting the winger to brief substitute appearances in recent weeks.

Preference has instead gone to Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho, and while fitness would likely have seen him involved on Tuesday night, the youngster is now set for a time out and is not expected back until after Chelsea’s Premier League trip to Newcastle on Saturday.

When asked about Estevao after the game, Maresca said, ‘[It’s a] small muscle problem. He won’t be available for Newcastle. We will see for the next one. I think he can be available for the next one.’

Estevao expected to return for Aston Villa clash

However, Chelsea fans may not need to wait long to see Estevao in action again, as a report from Football London reveals that the Brazilian international is expected to return in time for the crucial clash against Unai Emery’s league-chasing Aston Villa side on Saturday, December 27.

A series of notable fitness problems have already confronted Chelsea during the current campaign.

For much of the season, Enzo Maresca’s side has been without Cole Palmer, whom the head coach regularly calls his most influential player.

The attacker continues to manage a groin injury and was left out of the squad for the match against Cardiff.

Defensive issues have also mounted, with Levi Colwill, Maresca’s preferred centre-back, suffering an ACL rupture on the opening day of a shortened pre-season after the Club World Cup.

In addition, summer arrival Liam Delap has been limited to only six starts this term due to repeated injury setbacks.

Meanwhile, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, and Joao Pedro have each been featuring despite underlying muscle complaints, as Chelsea attempt to cope with the after-effects of a demanding, congested summer schedule.