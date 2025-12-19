Liverpool ‘preparing’ a mega bid to sign Nico Williams

Liverpool are ‘preparing’ to launch a huge proposal to sign Athletic Club forward Nico Williams, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Reds decided to revamp the centre-forward position by purchasing Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike last summer. However, despite Luis Diaz’s departure, they didn’t replace him with a like-for-like option.

Arne Slot currently has Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa, Rio Ngumoha, and Mohamed Salah as options to deploy on the flanks. However, Gakpo has been displaying inconsistent performances, while Salah has failed to replicate last season’s form thus far.

Moreover, Chiesa has found it difficult to break into Slot’s starting line-up, while Ngumoha is still very young and isn’t ready to play regularly at the highest level.

So, it appears the Merseyside club are planning to reinforce the flanks next year, and they have been heavily linked with a move for AFC Bournemouth ace Antoine Semenyo.

Now, Fichajes state that Liverpool have identified Williams as a serious option as well and are ‘preparing’ to trigger his £83m release clause to lure him away from San Mamés Stadium.

The Spaniard recently signed an extension with Athletic Club until 2035 and was hoping to fight for big silverware for his boyhood club. However, the Lions have endured a difficult campaign thus far, languishing in mid-table in La Liga.

Williams to Liverpool

So, the forward is planning to leave to take the next step in his career. Although Ernesto Valverde’s side don’t want to part ways with their talisman, it would be difficult for them to keep hold of him should he opt to force a move.

William is a left-winger by trait but is also comfortable on the opposite side. In 10 La Liga starts thus far this season, he has made five goal contributions.

Having displayed impressive performances in recent years in club football, he has secured his place in Luis De La Fuente’s Spanish national team’s starting line-up.

Williams is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. He is still just 23 and isn’t a finished article yet; therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool with a view to the long-term future should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually manage to secure his service in January or next summer to bolster the frontline.