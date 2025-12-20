Liverpool urged to start Hugo Ekitike vs Tottenham Hotspur

Former forward turned pundit Paul Merson has urged Liverpool boss Arne Slot to start Hugo Ekitike against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League tonight.

Following Darwin Núñez’s departure and Diogo Jota’s tragic passing, the Reds decided to reinforce the frontline by purchasing the Frenchman and Alexander Isak last summer.

The Merseyside club had to spend around £210m combined to sign the duo, with the Swedish international currently the British record transfer.

Liverpool decided to sign him following his impressive performances in the Premier League for Newcastle United over the last couple of seasons.

However, he has found it difficult to replicate that at Anfield thus far, netting only one Premier League goal. On the other hand, Ekitike has displayed promising performances, scoring 10 goals and registering a solitary assist in all competitions.

He, valued at around £74m by Transfermarkt, even scored a brace in the last two league matches against Leeds United and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Now, on Sportskeeda, Merson says that Liverpool have an opportunity to climb up to the top four or five in the Premier League with a victory over Tottenham. So, Slot shouldn’t start struggling, Isak, and has to go with Ekitike as the striker.

Pundit urges Slot to start Ekitike vs Spurs

Merson said:

“Hugo Ekitike has to start ahead of Alexander Isak in this game. When we look at Isak’s struggles, it just reminds us how important it is to have a proper pre-season. Liverpool could be in the top four or top five if they win, so they should play Ekitike.”

Moreover, Merson states that although Liverpool haven’t been able to perform at their best this season, they are unbeaten in the last five games in all tournaments. So, they should come away with all three points against Spurs, who are languishing in the bottom half of the table at the moment.

Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah in this game as he has joined the Egyptian national team to play in AFCON, which is set to commence on 21st December.

Slot has used Dominik Szoboszlai on the right flank in recent games, and although he has Federico Chiesa as an option for this position, the Hungarian will likely get the nod to commence on the right.