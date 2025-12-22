Liverpool forward Alexander Isak ruled out for ‘a few months’

Alexander Isak is set to be ruled out for ‘a few months’ following the injury he suffered in the 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur last Saturday, according to David Ornstein.

Liverpool extended their winning run to three matches across all competitions with a 2–1 win in north London, sealed by goals from attacking pair Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike.

Introduced from the bench, the 26-year-old produced a composed finish beyond Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario to put Arne Slot’s team ahead.

On the sidelines, Slot reacted with delight as Isak linked up with Florian Wirtz, who registered his first Premier League assist following his big-money summer move, but celebrations were short-lived when a challenge from centre-back Micky van de Ven forced the striker off just after the hour.

A subsequent update has clarified the injury situation, with the centre-forward now expected to be sidelined until next year.

According to David Ornstein, Isak is suspected to have suffered a broken leg from Van de Ven’s challenge during the win against Tottenham.

While Liverpool are yet to confirm the severity of the injury at the time of writing, the journalist confirms that the 6ft 3in centre-forward has fractured his left leg following preliminary scans and is now set to be sidelined for a few months.

The exact nature and severity of Isak’s injury will significantly affect his recovery timeline, with the possibility of an even more extended absence if surgery becomes necessary.

Blow

Should the issue be a fibula fracture requiring surgery, the expected layoff could range from six to 10 weeks, while damage to the tibia would likely rule him out for between three and five months, with any complications potentially prolonging that timeline.

Earlier in the season, the Sweden international missed five matches between October and November due to a groin problem, and this latest blow further disrupts his uneven start at Liverpool following his record transfer from Newcastle during the summer.

A return in April would mean Isak would miss the next 14 Premier League fixtures, including matches against Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Tottenham Hotspur.

While the Champions League quarter-finals begin in early April, it remains unclear whether the 26-year-old will be physically ready to play a role at that stage.