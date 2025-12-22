Chelsea ‘dream’ of signing Crystal Palace’s Wharton

Chelsea reportedly ‘dream’ of signing Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, as per Caught Offside.

The Blues enjoyed a brilliant November, winning three out of four matches in the Premier League. They even came away with a draw against Arsenal despite playing with 10 men for the majority of the game.

Moreover, the West London club thrashed Barcelona 3-0 in the Champions League last month. However, they have endured a disappointing December thus far, winning only one out of five matches in the Premier League and Champions League.

Currently, Chelsea are fourth in the league with 29 points from 17 games, sitting 10 points behind league leader Arsenal. On the other hand, Liverpool are fifth on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Caught Offside state that Chelsea are planning to reinforce the midfield department in January, as Moisés Caicedo and Enzo Fernández have been carrying enormous workloads this season.

The Blues have drawn up a list of serious targets, with LOSC Lille’s Ayyoub Bouaddi at the top. Moreover, Nottingham Forest ace Elliot Anderson is also on their radar as Enzo Maresca is a strong admirer of him.

However, Chelsea’s ‘dream’ midfield target is Wharton, as his maturity, passing range, and control have impressed their scouts. So, they could make a concrete approach to secure his service next month.

Wharton to Chelsea

However, Crystal Palace have no intention of weakening their squad in mid-season; therefore, a summer move is the only viable option. Moreover, the report state that Chelsea could also look to bolster the frontline, with Juventus star Kenan Yildiz on their radar.

Wharton is valued at around £52m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2029 at Selhurst Park. So, the South London club are in a strong position to demand a huge fee if they are forced to let him leave.

Having displayed impressive performances in the Premier League in recent times, Wharton has established himself as one of the most sought-after players.

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly interested in him as well, while it has been suggested that Real Madrid have also been keeping a close eye on his development.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Chelsea eventually manage to secure his service next year to bolster the squad.