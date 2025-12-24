Chelsea make enquiries to sign Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo

Chelsea have made enquiries to sign Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, according to David Ornstein.

Since arriving at the Vitality Stadium in January 2023, the move has proven astute business, with the forward producing 28 goals and 13 assists following his switch from Bristol City.

After a prolific 2024–25 season that delivered 20 goal involvements in all competitions, he has maintained that form into the current term, already tallying eight goals and three assists from 17 league appearances, with only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Brentford’s Igor Thiago outscoring him so far.

The 25-year-old has been one of the most highly sought-after players ahead of the January transfer window, and several Premier League clubs have already indicated interest in his signature.

The latest club to join the race for Semenyo is Chelsea, as per David Ornstein, who claims that the London giants have made initial enquiries to understand the conditions of a potential transfer to Stamford Bridge in January.

The Blues were already making plans on adding a new forward next summer, but it appears the Blues are now accelerating efforts in January instead, with contacts now being made with Semenyo’s entourage for a possible winter transfer, Ornstein adds.

Semenyo to Chelsea

Writing on The Athletic, the journalist adds that Bournemouth have inserted a £65m release clause on the London-born Ghanaian international’s contract valid for a specific number of days in January, with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Liverpool all set to battle with the Blues for his signature.

Maresca has reiterated several times how much he likes to utilise players who can play in different positions, and this has been evident in the club’s recent recruits of Alejandro Garnacho, Pedro Neto and Facundo Buonanotte, who can all play across multiple positions in attack.

However, neither of the trio nor any other Chelsea forward currently boasts the kind of influence or goalscoring form Semenyo has displayed in the Premier League this season.

Having been deployed across the front three in Andoni Iraola’s system, the Ghanaian forward not only fits Maresca’s system but also offers a much more attacking threat, as he’s a better finisher than Chelsea’s current options aside from Cole Palmer.

With the transfer window less than ten days away, it’ll be interesting to see if Chelsea will follow up their interest with a concrete offer to sign him ahead of their rivals.