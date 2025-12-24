Tottenham & Chelsea ‘most keen’ on signing Kenan Yildiz

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are reportedly ‘most keen’ on signing Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz, as per TEAMtalk.

Since Son Heung-min’s departure last summer, the Lilywhites’ left flank have been in a state of flux thus far this season. Although they purchased Mohammed Kudus in the last transfer window, he has been featuring on the right amid Dejan Kulusevski’s injury absence.

Brennan Johnson and Wilson Odobert are the specialist left-wing options Spurs currently have, but they have struggled to showcase their best thus far this season.

On the other hand, Frank has deployed Richarlison, Mathys Tel, Xavi Simons, and Randal Kolo Muani on the left, but they are more comfortable centrally.

Therefore, it has been reported that Tottenham are contemplating purchasing a new left-sided forward next month, and Antoine Semenyo is their primary target.

However, signing the Ghanaian international is seemingly extremely difficult as Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea are also interested in him. So, it appears Frank’s side have started exploring alternative options.

TEAMtalk claim that Tottenham are ‘most keen’ on signing Yildiz, but Chelsea are also eager to secure his services. Arsenal are in this race as well; therefore, the Turkish international isn’t short of potential suitors at the moment.

The forward wants a salary hike to sign an extension at Juventus and is demanding around £5m-a-year. Following the club’s appointment of a new sporting director, it should become clear in the coming days whether they are prepared to meet his demands.

Although the Bianconeri don’t want to let him leave, they might be forced to cash-in on him if an agreement over the new deal can’t be reached.

Despite purchasing Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens last summer, Chelsea are keen on reinforcing the frontline next year. Semenyo is said to be on their radar, but Yildiz is on Enzo Maresca’s wishlist as well.

The 20-year-old is a left-winger by trait but is also comfortable centrally. He is one of the best forwards in Serie A and would be a great coup for Tottenham or Chelsea should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the West London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in January.