Mikel Arteta provides injury update on Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal have suffered a fresh injury concern just before Christmas after Gabriel Martinelli picked up a knock during their penalty shootout victory over Crystal Palace.

The Brazilian had been the Gunners’ standout performer in the opening half of the Carabao Cup clash at the Emirates on Tuesday evening before staying down following a collision with Palace defender Jaydee Canvot late in the first period.

The match was halted as medical staff treated what appeared to be a knee issue, and although Martinelli limped off without assistance, Arsenal played out first-half stoppage time without him.

He did emerge for the second half but was clearly affected and was substituted for Leandro Trossard in the 59th minute, though Mikel Arteta later offered an update on the injury in his post-match presser on Tuesday, saying:

‘Gabriel Martinelli is more of a knock, and he wasn’t comfortable to carry on after the second half.’ ‘He could not carry on, so we had to make the sub.’

Providing an update on his defensive situation, the Arsenal boss added,

‘With Piero Hincapie, it’s something different because he picked up an injury against Everton.’

Blow

Arsenal were forced to dig deep against Palace after being hauled back by a stoppage-time equaliser from Marc Guehi, coming after Maxence Lacroix’s own goal had put the Gunners ahead and seemingly on course for victory in the 80th minute.

Kepa Arrizabalaga proved decisive, saving Lacroix’s penalty after 15 flawless spot-kicks to secure a semi-final meeting with his former side, Chelsea.

The absence of Hincapie has hit particularly hard, as he joins fellow defenders Gabriel Magalhaes, Ben White, and Cristhian Mosquera on the injury list.

That defensive shortage has left Arteta with limited senior options, highlighted by the inclusion of 16-year-old Marli Salmon on the bench for cover.

Although Kai Havertz’s return to training offers a welcome lift in attack, the lack of recognised defenders continues to worry the coaching staff.

Arsenal must now rely on internal solutions and hope for favourable circumstances through late December and into the new year to maintain their lead at the top of the table, especially with Manchester City hot on their trail.