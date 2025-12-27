Patrick Dorgu stars for Man Utd in Newcastle win

Manchester United picked up all three points on Boxing Day with a resilient victory over Newcastle United at Old Trafford, thanks to a superb Patrick Dorgu volley inside the penalty area.

Even without the injured Bruno Fernandes and AFCON-bound trio Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo, and Noussair Mazraoui, United dominated the opening half and earned a deserved advantage through Dorgu’s maiden goal for the club, scored 11 months after he arrived from Lecce.

That strike marked his first for the Red Devils on his 38th competitive appearance and his first club goal in more than a year, having last scored for Lecce against Venezia on 25 November 2024 in Serie A.

The narrow 1–0 win was United’s 22nd Boxing Day victory, a record tally in Premier League history. That result lifted them into fifth place, sitting outside the top four only on goal difference.

This season, United have now produced 13 goals from set-piece situations, excluding penalties, more than any other Premier League side, and their highest total in a league campaign since recording 15 in 2017–18.

Splendid display

For Dorgu, the moment carried extra significance as he celebrated his first goal for the club while also outlining the influence Ruben Amorim had on the strike in the build-up to the Newcastle encounter.

‘It was a good hit. I didn’t know I could do that, but I was very happy to score my first goal in this stadium as well. It was amazing,’ Dorgu told Sky Sports. ‘I just took what he [Ruben Amorim] told me to work on my confidence and stuff. I think I did well today. I just looked at the ball, saw it drop, and I just hit it. ‘I’ve been practising in training, so I think that’s what helped me.’

The 21-year-old was also key to United keeping a clean sheet and having a meagre two shots on target, winning eight duels, three fouls, and five possessions, while also making five clearances.

He was also instrumental to United’s first-half dominance, making 57 touches while also being an attacking threat with two shots on target and one created chance for his teammate.

Overall, it was a great display in an unexpected role on the right flank, as he delivered a brilliant goal, troubled Newcastle with his dribbling, and was resilient defensively as well.