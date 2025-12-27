Ruben Amorim provides injury update on Mason Mount

Ruben Amorim has confirmed that Mason Mount sustained an injury during Manchester United’s 1–0 victory over Newcastle on Saturday.

Despite the odds being stacked against them, United not only secured all three points against Newcastle but also recorded just their second clean sheet of the campaign.

The Boxing Day triumph at Old Trafford earned praise for the determination shown by the Red Devils, who edged out a 1–0 result.

Amorim was forced into several adjustments for the match, switching back to a four-man defence, giving opportunities to younger players, and depending on individuals he had previously questioned.

Those enforced changes, driven by injuries and AFCON absences, proved effective, as the hosts climbed into fifth place in the Premier League table.

Mount was taken off at the break after reporting a problem, further adding to United’s lengthy list of injured or unavailable senior players. Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Bryan Mbeumo, Amad, Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire, and Matthijs de Ligt are all sidelined, leaving Amorim with limited options across the squad.

Blow

The England international was replaced at half-time by 18-year-old Jack Fletcher, son of former United player Darren Fletcher, as the hosts went on to secure a 1–0 win, their first at Old Trafford in two months.

After the final whistle, United head Amorim explained the reasoning behind withdrawing Mason Mount, despite the midfielder being keen to continue.

‘He [Mount] felt something at half-time. ‘He wanted to go, and that is also a good thing. ‘He wanted to go in the second half, but we cannot lose more players, and if you are not 100 per cent, Jack [Fletcher] did a very good job.’

As the injury list grows, Amorim has increasingly turned to younger options and tactical flexibility, with United’s bench looking noticeably thinner in recent matches and placing greater responsibility on those promoted from within the squad.

Mount will now undergo further assessment, with hopes that the problem is only minor. However, any extended absence would add to the challenges facing Amorim as he attempts to balance workloads and prevent additional injury setbacks.