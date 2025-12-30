Man Utd battling with Arsenal & Tottenham to sign McTominay

Manchester United are reportedly battling with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Napoli star Scott McTominay, as per Caught Offside.

Since moving to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium from the Red Devils, the Scotland international has enjoyed a great past 18 months, winning a Serie A title and a Supercoppa Italiana.

He made 17 goal contributions in 36 appearances across all competitions and became the best player of Serie A last campaign. This season, the midfielder has continued to showcase impressive performances, scoring five goals and registering three assists in 24 appearances in all tournaments.

He has been guiding Antonio Conte’s side to mount another title charge this term, sitting only two points behind league leader Inter Milan.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Man Utd regret letting their academy graduate leave and are ‘dreaming’ of bringing him back to Old Trafford next year.

Napoli are strongly against letting him leave in January, with his existing deal set to run until 2028. United would have to launch an extraordinary offer to force the Italian champions to change their stance, and they don’t want to listen to any offer less than £60m.

However, the report say that Man Utd aren’t the only club interested in McTominay as Tottenham, Arsenal, and Newcastle United are also plotting a swoop.

Battle

Thomas Frank wants to add physical presence in midfield plus goals, so Spurs have joined the race to sign McTominay. On the other hand, Arsenal see the Scotsman as an option to add depth in the engine room, rather than a regular starter.

McTominay is a versatile player as he is comfortable playing in the double midfield pivot role and in the No.10 position. But he performs at his best as a box-to-box midfielder.

The 29-year-old, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is dynamic, strong, good in the air, and also works hard without possession. He is currently at the prime stage of his career and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd, Arsenal, or Tottenham should any of those clubs purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club, the Gunners, or the Lilywhites eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service in January or next summer.