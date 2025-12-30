Predicted Man Utd line-up against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Following a slender 1-0 victory over Newcastle United, Manchester United will face off against bottom-side Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League tonight.

The Red Devils are currently sixth in the table with 29 points from 18 games, sitting just three points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

On the other hand, Wolves are currently bottom with just two points, losing their last 12 consecutive matches across all competitions. They haven’t won a Premier League game since April. United faced Rob Edwards’ side away earlier this month, winning the game 4-1.

Team news

Bryan Mbeumo, Noussair Mazraoui, and Amad Diallo aren’t in contention to feature tonight as they are out with their respective nations to play in AFCON.

Moreover, Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt, Kobbie Mainoo, and Bruno Fernandes are set to remain sidelined due to their respective injury problems.

Mason Mount sustained an injury last time out vs Newcastle and was taken off at the interval. So, he is also likely to be unavailable for this encounter.

Predicted line-up

After persisting with his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation, Ruben Amorim changed to 4-2-3-1 on Boxing Day due to numerous absences. But if Mount can’t feature, the Portuguese boss may go back to his back three system.

Senne Lammens is expected to be between the sticks with Ayden Heaven, Leny Yoro, and Luke Shaw likely to be the back three. After recovering from his lengthy injury, Lisandro Martínez started his first game on Friday, and he might not be ready to start two games in just three days yet.

Diogo Dalot and Patrick Dorgu, who scored his first goal for United vs Newcastle, could be the two wing-backs. Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro are set to be the midfield pairing.

Matheus Cunha should be in the left No.10 position, while Joshua Zirkzee might be on the opposite side. Benjamin Sesko is set to lead the line for Man Utd, meaning Amorim might have to keep faith in the academy youngsters on the bench.

Tyrell Malacia even played a few minutes last time out despite being placed on the transfer list last summer. So, he could also be involved in this game if needed.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Wolves:

Lammens; Yoro, Heaven, Shaw; Dalot, Casemiro, Ugarte, Dorgu; Zirkzee, Sesko, Cunha