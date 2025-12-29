Enzo Maresca provides injury update on Jorrel Hato and Wesley Fofana

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has provided an injury update on defensive duo Wesley Fofana and Jorrel Hato ahead of the clash against Bournemouth on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues head into Tuesday’s Premier League meeting with Bournemouth occupying fifth place in the top-flight table.

Following the 2–1 loss to Aston Villa at the weekend, pressure is increasing as Maresca aims to keep Chelsea firmly in the race for Champions League qualification.

Fofana was unexpectedly limited to a place on the bench in the previous match, while Hato was unavailable due to injury.

Addressing the media ahead of the Bournemouth fixture, Maresca offered the latest information on the condition of both defenders.

Explaining Fofana’s absence from the starting XI against Villa, Maresca stated, ‘It’s just to manage his fitness condition.’

Following earlier knee and hamstring problems, Chelsea’s medical team reportedly recommended that Fofana be limited to one start per week.

Although he has been available for the most part since early September, the defender has made only 11 starts and two substitute appearances this season.

When asked about the possibility of Hato returning on Tuesday, the Italian replied, ‘I don’t think so, no, I don’t think so.’

Fofana bost, Hato blow

Hato joined Chelsea from Ajax in the summer for a fee in excess of £34m, putting pen to paper on a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

Despite arriving with high expectations, the 19-year-old has struggled to make an impression in west London, managing only two Premier League starts so far.

Following a shaky display against Qarabag in the Europa League, ongoing fitness issues have restricted him to just one further appearance, which came in Chelsea’s Carabao Cup win over Cardiff.

Regarding Fofana, Maresca will be keen to include him from the start against Bournemouth and in the away trip to Manchester City on January 4.

That said, many Chelsea supporters will be left wondering why the French defender was not selected to start against Aston Villa, a fixture that clearly carried greater significance than the Bournemouth match.

At the same time, Maresca may be short of options at left-back for the Bournemouth game, with Marc Cucurella nursing a hamstring problem picked up against Villa.

Malo Gusto and Josh Acheampong are both available to step in should cover be required.