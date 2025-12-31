Liverpool want to sign Arsenal & Chelsea target Kenan Yildiz

Liverpool are reportedly keen on beating Chelsea and Arsenal in the race to sign Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz, as per Italian outlet Tutto Sport.

Although the Reds decided to revamp the centre-forward department by signing Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike last summer, they didn’t buy a specialist left-winger despite selling Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich.

As a result, Arne Slot has been left with Federico Chiesa, Cody Gakpo, and Rio Ngumoha as options for the left flank. However, the Italian has struggled to play regularly since joining from the Bianconeri last year. At the same time, Ngumoha is still very young and isn’t ready to play regularly at the highest level.

On the other hand, Gakpo has displayed inconsistent performances thus far this season. He was out injured over the last few weeks before returning to action recently.

Isak can provide cover on the left if needed, but he endured a difficult start at Anfield before sustaining a serious injury recently. As a result of his issue, he is set to remain sidelined for an extended period.

So, it appears the Merseyside club are planning to reinforce the left side of the attack next year. Tutto Sport report that Slot’s side have identified Yildiz as a serious target, having been impressed by his recent eye-catching performances, and could make a concrete approach in January or next summer.

However, purchasing the Turkish international won’t be straightforward for Liverpool, as Chelsea and Arsenal are in this race as well and have been monitoring his development before making a potential swoop.

Battle

Furthermore, Real Madrid are also plotting a swoop as Xabi Alonso wants Yildiz as a potential replacement for Vinicius Junior or Rodrygo Goes if either of them eventually leaves.

However, Juventus have no intention of parting ways with the forward and are ready to hand him a fresh term until 2031. They are prepared to match the player’s €6m-a-year salary demand to keep hold of him and are set to hold talks with the player’s representatives in January to agree on a fresh term.

Yildiz, valued at around £65m by Transfermarkt, is a left-sided forward by trait but is also comfortable in the CAM role. He has enjoyed a great campaign thus far this season and would be a great coup for Liverpool should they eventually manage to secure his service by defeating Arsenal and Chelsea in this race.