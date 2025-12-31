Arsenal enter race to sign Brazilian midfielder Breno Bidon



Arsenal have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Corinthians midfielder Breno Bidon, according to journalist Samir Carvalho.

The 20-year-old is one of the best young midfielders in the Brazilian top-flight and he has grabbed attention of elite clubs. Man United and Napoli have already been credited with an interest in the versatile ace.

Speaking on the Cafe do Setorista YouTube channel, Carvalho has now revealed that Arsenal have made direct contact with Corinthians in recent days to ask about the conditions for a possible future transfer.

Arsenal have been moved by Bidon’s eye-catching moment in the Brazilian Cup final against Vasco da Gama earlier this month. He produced a brilliant piece of skill in the lead-up to Memphis Depay’s winner.

Mikel Arteta’s side have not made any official bid for the youngster, but he could be a player to watch out for.

Good potential

Bidon is primarily a central midfielder by trade, but he can operate from the number six and number 10 positions too. His versatility and strong defensive attributes have increased interest among top European clubs.

In the recent Brazilian Serie A season, the 20-year-old completed 88% of his passes with five duels won per game. He made four recoveries per appearance for Corinthians, who ended the campaign with two trophies.

Bidon could be seen as a potential midfield candidate by Arsenal due to his good potential. He has similar traits to Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, given that he is good in delivering accurate forward passes from deep-lying positions.

Arsenal are currently well-equipped in the midfield department, but Bidon could be a player, who could be signed in future. Christian Norgaard is only viewed as a short-term signing and may need to be replaced in a year or two.

Bidon, who is also on the radar of Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, could be signed for a relatively affordable fee. Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola recently revealed that Corinthians could sanction his sale for around £17.5 million.

For the price mentioned, the Gunners could be tempted to make an early winter move for him to beat the competition.