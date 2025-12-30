[Teams] Arsenal vs Aston Villa: Confirmed line-ups as key Gooner is ruled out

Arsenal will be looking to cement their position at the top of the Premier League table with a win over Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

The Gunners maintained their two point advantage over Manchester City with a 2-1 victory over Brighton over the weekend. They’ll now hope to extend their lead with a win tonight to put the pressure on City ahead of their trip to Sunderland on Thursday.

Mikel Arteta has made two changes from the side that started on Saturday but David Raya is among those to keep their place as the Spaniard starts between the sticks once again tonight.

There is a reshuffle in defence as Declan Rice – who started at right-back on Saturday – is ruled out with a knee injury but Jurrien Timber is fit to return this evening. Ben White is also back in the squad and named among the Arsenal substitutes.

Gabriel Magalhaes made a successful return from injury off the bench at the weekend and he’s fit to start alongside William Saliba against Villa. Piero Hincapie therefore moves to left-back in the absence of Riccardo Calafiori.

Martin Zubimendi starts in the holding role for Arsenal once again while Mikel Merino keeps his place in midfield. Captain Martin Odegaard also starts so Eberechi Eze has to make do with a place among the subs.

Bukayo Saka starts on the right-flank ahead of Noni Madueke while Leandro Torssard is once again favoured ahead of Gabriel Martinelli on the left side of Arsenal’s attack.

Kai Havertz returns to the squad after recovering from a knee injury that he sustained on the opening match of the season. He’s on the bench with Viktor Gyokeres keeping his place up front.

As for Villa, Emi Martinez starts against his former club while Ollie Watkins comes in to start up front after coming off the bench to score twice against Chelsea last time out.

John McGinn is only picked on the bench with Jadon Sancho and Emi Buendia starting along with Morgan Rodgers.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Merino, Odegaard, Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, White, Lewis-Skelly, Norgaard, Eze, Martinelli, Madueke, Havertz, Jesus.

Aston Villa

Martinez; Bogarde, Konsa, Lindelof, Digne; Onana, Tielemans; Sancho, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins.

Subs: Bizot, Wright, Maatsen, Garcia, Routh, Hemmings, McGinn, Malen, Jimoh-Aloba