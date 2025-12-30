[Teams] Manchester United vs Wolves: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United could move into the top four of the Premier League table with a win over bottom-placed Wolves at Old Trafford tonight.

The Red Devils head into the game sitting sixth in the table after beating Newcastle United 1-0 on Friday night. With fourth-placed Liverpool just three points ahead boasting the same goal difference, a win tonight could move United into the top four if Chelsea also fail to beat Bournemouth this evening.

Ruben Amorim has made two changes from the side that won last time out but Senne Lammens keeps his place between the sticks. Lisandro Martinez also starts in the Man Utd defence once again while Lenny Yoro comes in for Ayden Heaven. Luke Shaw keeps his place while Diogo Dalot and Patrick Dorgu also start for the hosts.

Casemiro is once again partnered by Manuel Ugarte with Bruno Fernandes still out. Matheus Cunha supports Benjamin Sesko in attack but Mason Mount is ruled out so Joshua Zirkzee is recalled.

As for Wolves, they’ll be desperate to come away with a positive result as they sit rooted to the bottom of the table having taken just two points from 18 games so far this season.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

Lammens, Martinez, Yoro, Shaw, Dalot, Dorgu, Casemiro, Ugarte, Zirkzee, Sesko, Cunha.

Subs: Bayindir, Fredricson, Malacia, Yoro, Jack Fletcher, Tyler Fletcher, Lacey, Mantato, Chido Obi.

Wolves

Sá, Doherty, Mosquera, Krejčí, Tchatchoua, Arias, Gomes, Bueno, Mane, Arokodare, Hee-chan

Subs: Johnstone, Wolfe, Hoever, Olagunju, Sutherland, Ojinnaka, Larsen, Lopez, González